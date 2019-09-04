Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar sent to ED custody till Sept 13

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last night, has been sent into the central agency's custody until September 13.

Shivakumar was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly siphoning off money through hawala transactions.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Shivakumar, claiming that he was evasive and non-cooperative in the probe and there was "phenomenal growth" in his income while he was at an important position.

Opposing ED's contentions, Shivakumar's counsel said that the Congress leader has already been quizzed for 33 hours by the agency and he is not a flight risk.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.