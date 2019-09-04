App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar sent to ED custody till Sept 13

Earlier today, the ED had sought ED sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Shivakumar, claiming that he was evasive and non-cooperative in the probe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last night, has been sent into the central agency's custody until September 13.

Shivakumar was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly siphoning off money through hawala transactions.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Shivakumar, claiming that he was evasive and non-cooperative in the probe and there was "phenomenal growth" in his income while he was at an important position.

Close

Opposing ED's contentions, Shivakumar's counsel said that the Congress leader has already been quizzed for 33 hours by the agency and he is not a flight risk.

related news

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

With inputs from PTI

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 07:19 pm

tags #Congress #DK Shivakumar #Enforcement Directorate #India #Karnataka

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.