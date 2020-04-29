App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Court rejects bail pleas of Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan in ED case

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of DHFL and RKW Developers, respectively, are facing charges of financial irregularities in cases filed by the ED and CBI

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A special court here on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of businessmen-brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan of DHFL group in a money laundering case filed against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and RKW Developers, respectively, are facing charges of financial irregularities in cases filed by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Wadhawans are currently in CBI custody in connection with the Yes Bank scam in which they are accused along with former Yes Bank CEO and co-founder Rana Kapoor.

Close

The ED has charged the duo in two cases one pertaining to alleged irregularities in the investment of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and the second relating to laundering of over Rs 4,000 crore through Yes Bank.

related news

As per the ED counsel, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, the special court rejected the Wadhawans' bail plea after the agency argued that the duo was not cooperating with it in the probe.

We told the court that they are not cooperating. When we call them for questioning they don't come. They go for a holiday with the full family in five cars from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar despite a lockdown, Singh said.

Besides, this is a multi-layered case and requires much questioning. Therefore, their custodial interrogation is required, Singh said.

Singh also said that there existed every possibility of the Wadhawans tampering with evidence if they were let out on bail.

The court took note of our arguments and agreed their custody was required, Singh said.

On April 27, a special CBI court in the city had remanded Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to the custody of the agency till April 29 in connection with the Yes Bank scam.

The ED will get the duo's remand after their CBI custody ends, Singh said.

As per the two agencies, UPPCL illegally invested its Employee Provident Fund in DHFL between March 2017 and December 2018, and money from such investment was used by the Wadhawans for personal gains.

RKW, a company controlled by DHFL promoters, Yes Banks Rana Kapoor, his family members, and some others laundered money and received alleged kickbacks in return for of extending loans to big borrowers through the bank, they have alleged.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were arrested by the CBI with the help of Satara district authorities from Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station located more than 300km from Mumbai.

Also read: Banks borrow only Rs 2,000 crore from RBI's Rs 50,000 crore liquidity facility for MFs on Day 1: Report

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 11:13 am

tags #Bail #court #DHFL #India

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.