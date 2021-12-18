MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Court of Inquiry on chopper crash will be thorough process, will take few weeks: IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari was replying to a query on the details related to the investigation and the situation and circumstances of the chopper crash that killed General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife and 12 other armed forces personnel, at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

PTI
December 18, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
Subsequent to the tragedy, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed Parliament that a tri-services inquiry team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh started investigation into the helicopter crash. (File image)

Subsequent to the tragedy, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed Parliament that a tri-services inquiry team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh started investigation into the helicopter crash. (File image)

The Court of Inquiry being conducted by a tri-services inquiry team will be a fair process and mandate given to it is to investigate every single angle of the incident, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on December 18. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad, Chaudhari said the probe will take a few more weeks and he would not like to preempt any of the findings of the court of inquiry by commenting on it.

"I would not like to preempt any of the findings of the court of inquiry, because it's a thorough process. The mandate given to him (Air Marshal Manavendra Singh) is to investigate every single angle and look into every single aspect of what could have gone wrong and come out with the suitable recommendations and findings," he said.

He was replying to a query on the details related to the investigation and the situation and circumstances of the chopper crash that killed General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife and 12 other armed forces personnel, at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

"I would recommend that I do not make any announcement in haste about what could have been the cause or what are the remedial actions that we are going to institute. So, we will just have to wait for a few more weeks till he completes the court of inquiry. Let me assure you that it is a very, very fair process, the entire court of inquiry," he further said.

Subsequent to the tragedy, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed Parliament that a tri-services inquiry team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh started investigation into the helicopter crash.

Close

Related stories

Earlier in his address during the passing out parade, the Air Force chief said the nature of warfare is undergoing fundamental changes and India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges which will require building multi domain capabilities.

Also read | 15 military chopper accidents since March 2017: Official data

He also said the Air Force is on the cusp of transformation into a highly potent air force with many new injections such as Rafale jets, Apache helicopters and a wide variety of sophisticated or sophisticated systems. The nature of warfare is undergoing fundamental changes.

New technology and radically new doctrines have emerged in the last few years. India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges. It will require us to build multi domain capabilities and execute all our operations simultaneously and in shortened time frames Chaudhari said.

Expressing grief over the untimely demise of General Rawat, his wife and other armed forces officials, he said the parade chose to cut down many events as a mark of respect.
PTI
Tags: #Bipin Rawat #Current Affairs #defence #India #Indian Air Force
first published: Dec 18, 2021 12:57 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.