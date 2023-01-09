 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Court issues release order of Kochhars but jail stay prolonged as bail papers miss deadline

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

As per a prison official, they didn't receive the release order by 5:30 pm, the deadline set by jail authorities, hence the couple was not freed on Monday.

Chanda Kochhar

A special court here on Monday issued the release order of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman-husband Deepak Kochhar after they were granted interim bail by the Bombay High Court in an alleged loan fraud case, but they could not walk out of prisons during the day as their bail papers did not reach jail authorities on time.

Earlier, their lawyer said the Kochhars were unlikely to walk out of the prison during the day.

The couple was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 23 for their alleged roles in the fraud case and are currently in judicial custody.

Deepak Kochhar is lodged in Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai, while Chanda Kochhar is housed in the nearby Byculla women's prison.

Earlier in the day, the High Court granted interim bail to the couple and came down heavily on the CBI for making the arrest in a "casual and mechanical" manner and without application of mind.