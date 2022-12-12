Court grants seven-day interim bail to Umar Khalid for sister's wedding

Umar Khalid

A court here on Monday granted one-week interim bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots, for his sister's wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted relief to Khalid from December 23 to 30.

Khalid, a former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), had moved an application seeking two weeks' interim bail for his sister's wedding.

Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being a mastermind of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Khalid was arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020.