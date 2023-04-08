 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Court gave shock to opposition: PM Modi on Supreme Court observation over plea

Apr 08, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

Modi, who addressed a public meeting here after laying foundation stone and inaugurating several development projects, also said the lack of cooperation from the state government is leading to delay in the completion of several central projects in Telangana.

Modi, who slammed dynastic politics, said his government has attacked the real root of corruption of dynastic forces who want to keep their control over every system.

Taking a dig at political parties who approached the Supreme Court alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against opposition leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the court gave them a ”jolt” by refusing to entertain their plea.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the inauguration of Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati, and also Modi’s event dedicating to the nation and laying the foundation stone for several development projects in Telangana.

Rao has stayed away from the events of Modi during the latter’s visits to the state for more than a year now. Observing that it is the people of Telangana who are at a loss, PM Modi urged the state government to not allow any hindrance in the works related to the development.