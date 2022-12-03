 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in a case related to 2020 Delhi riots

PTI
Dec 03, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST

Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi, who were already on bail in the present case, however, will remain in jail since they were also arrested in other cases related to the riots, including one pertaining to the larger conspiracy behind it.

A court here on Saturday discharged former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid and United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala passed the order while directing that charges be framed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain and 10 others in the case related to alleged rioting, vandalism and arson at a parking lot in February 2020.

The court granted relief to both the accused, along with Tariq Moin Rizvi, Jagar Khan and Mohd Illiyas, on a bond on Rs 10,000 with one surety in the like amount, citing lack of evidence against them to put them on trial.

The bail bond is imposed to ensure the appearance of the accused, who is out of jail, before a superior court if the order of discharge is challenged.

"Insofar as the discharge of Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi is concerned, the court was of the opinion that the evidence against them pertains to the larger conspiracy case, being probed by the special cell of Delhi police, which is pending trial before the court of Special Judge Amitabh Rawat," Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey said.