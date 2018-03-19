Court convicts ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav in fourth fodder scam case; Here's a lowdown on the historic case

A CBI special court on Monday convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the fourth case of multi-crore fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in early 90s.

The quantum of punishment in the case would be pronounced later.

Judge Shiv Pal Singh acquitted former chief minister Jagannath Mishra, who has been convicted in two fodder cases, in the same case.

Until now, the RJD chief has been convicted in four cases (including today's verdict) of fodder scam case. The money was swindled from the Dumka treasury between December 1995 and January 1996.

There were a total of 47 accused in the fourth fodder scam. Fourteen of them had died during the course of trial while two turned approvers.

Fodder Scam cases

The case RC 38A/96 pertains to illegal withdrawal of money from Dumka treasury during the 1990s when Lalu Yadav was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Over Rs 1,000-crore fodder scam cases are related to illegal withdrawal of money meant for cattle fodder from the district treasuries by Animal Husbandary Department officials. The money was withdrawn from the AHD in different districts.

In 1996, the Patna High Court had ordered an inquiry into the fodder scam cases and a charge sheet in the Deogarh Treasury case was filed against 38 people on October 27, 1997.

The charges against the convicted persons are 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (misappropriation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 477A/IPC and section 13 (2) with 13 (i) c &d of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (misuse of official position for pecuniary advantage by the public servant and others).

On September 30, 2013, Yadav, Jagannath Mishra and several others were convicted in another case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury in the early 1990s.

The CBI special judge had on December 23, 2017, acquitted former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra and five others in the case. Lalu Prasad Yadav, however, was convicted in the RC64A/96 in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago, whereby, he was awarded 3.5 years sentence.

A special CBI court on January 24, 2018, had sentenced Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra to five years in jail in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury.

Prasad has been lodged in the Birsa Munda jail at Ranchi since December 23 last year after being convicted in the second case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of money from the Deogarh treasury.

A fifth case relating to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in Ranchi is pending with the court.