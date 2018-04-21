App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 21, 2018 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Court cancels arrest warrant against Salman khan in hit-and-run case

Earlier this month, the court had issued the warrant against the actor for not furnishing the surety as per the directions of the apex court.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Mumbai court today cancelled a bailable arrest warrant against Bollywood star Salman Khan in the 2002 hit and run case, in which the Maharashtra government's appeal against his acquittal is pending before the Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the court had issued the warrant against the actor for not furnishing the surety as per the directions of the apex court.

Khan, 52, today appeared before Additional Sessions Judge M G Deshpande and completed all the formalities of furnishing the surety, after which the court cancelled the warrant.

In February this year, he had approached the apex court seeking discharge of his surety given by his former publicist Reshma Shetty, stating that he wanted to replace it with the surety of his bodyguard Shera alias Gurmeet Singh Jolly.

related news

The top court, which is hearing the appeal filed against his acquittal in the case by the state government, had allowed his plea on February 23. He was asked to comply with the process.

The sessions court had issued two notices to Khan this year - once on March 5, which was received by his father, and another one on March 16.

In December 2015, the Bombay High Court acquitted Khan of all criminal charges for lack of substantial evidence. He was acquitted seven months after the sessions court held him guilty.

The actor was accused of running his car over some persons sleeping on the pavement in suburban Bandra in 2002. One person died in the mishap. The trial court had awarded him a five-year jail term.

A court in Jodhpur had on April 5 sentenced the actor to five years in jail for killing a black buck in 1998.

On April 7, Khan walked out of the Jodhpur jail, where he spent two nights, after a sessions court here granted him bail in the case.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.