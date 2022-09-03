English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Court awards 3-year jail term to ex-JD(U) RS MP Anil Kumar Sahani in LTC scam

    Concession (LTC) reimbursements when he was a member of Rajya Sabha. Special Judge M K Nagpal also imposed a fine of Rs three lakh on the politician.

    PTI
    September 03, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Saturday awarded a three-year jail term to RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani for fraudulently claiming Leave Travel

    Concession (LTC) reimbursements when he was a member of Rajya Sabha. Special Judge M K Nagpal also imposed a fine of Rs three lakh on the politician.

    The judge awarded a two-year jail term each to Sahani's associates N S Nair and Arvind Tiwari and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each. The prosecution had alleged that Sahani, now an RJD MLA, forged e-tickets and fake boarding passes to defraud Rajya Sabha of Rs 23.71 lakh as travel and dearness allowance reimbursement without undertaking any journey.

    The central agency registered the case on October 31, 2013 against the accused on a reference by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi court #Jail #LTC scam #MP Anil Kumar Sahani
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 07:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.