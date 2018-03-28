Court asks police to lodge FIR against PNB officials in fraud case

A city court has directed the police to register an FIR against officials of Delhi and Mumbai-based branches of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in a cheating case.

A woman, in her complaint, alleged that her brother fraudulently procured loan to the tune of over Rs 7 crore in her name without her knowledge in connivance with officials of the PNB, Brady House, Mumbai and PNB, Mayur Vihar in east Delhi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjyot Singh Bhalla allowed the plea seeking lodging of FIR under section 156 (3) of CrPC against the complainant's brother, assistant general manager of PNB, Brady House, Mumbai, an official of the bank's Mayur Vihar branch and owners of a renowned bar-lounge in Connaught Place here.

"Prima facie a cognizable offence has been committed. At this stage, I cannot conclude to what extent the complainant herself is responsible as she stated that she had signed certain loan documents in good faith.

"Only an investigation can reveal the beneficiaries of the money obtained from the bank and to what extent the complainant has been cheated,” the magistrate said.

The court, while passing the order, noted that the entire money had gone to accused Amarjeet Singh, victim Devinder Kaur Bedi's brother, and prima facie the banks also have been cheated.

It said the loans were given on forged sale deeds so the involvement of the bank officials was a matter of probe.

"In these circumstances, although the complaint itself is not revealing the complete picture, the submissions of the investigating officer and his findings in the preliminary inquiry have also been considered while passing the order for registration of the FIR," the ACMM said.

The complaint lodged by Bedi, a resident of Lajpat Nagar here, through advocate Manish Jain, alleged that loans of Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore were fraudulently taken by the accused persons from PNB, Brady House, Mumbai.

Another loan of Rs 50 lakh was taken from PNB, Mayur Vihar in the woman's name without her knowledge and consent, it said, adding that the victim approached the court after the police failed to register a case in the matter.

The court has listed the matter for compliance on April 23.