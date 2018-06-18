App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Court acquits Yashwant Sinha in 2008 case

Judicial Magistrate Vaishali Srivastava acquitted Yashwant Sinha, former BJP MP from Hazaribagh Yadunath Pandey, former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maroo and the current Chairman of the Jharkhand Khadi Board, Sanjay Seth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A court here today acquitted former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and three others in a 2008 case for allegedly violating prohibitory orders in Ranchi for lack of evidence.

Judicial Magistrate Vaishali Srivastava acquitted Sinha, former BJP MP from Hazaribagh Yadunath Pandey, former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maroo and the current Chairman of the Jharkhand Khadi Board, Sanjay Seth.

The district administration had lodged an FIR against them for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC and trespassing in a restricted area.

Former external affairs minister Sinha had recently quit the BJP after a prolonged tiff with the party leadership.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 09:50 pm

tags #Ajay Maroo #Current Affairs #Hazaribagh Yadunath Pandey #India #Sanjay Seth #Vaishali Srivastava #Yashwant Sinha

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.