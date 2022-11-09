Country's progress in the next 25 years will be tech driven: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Wednesday said the progress of the country in the next 25 years will be technology driven and the sooner the youth of the country realise that the better it would be for the nation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Kashmir Expo start-up for livelihood event at SKICC here, Singh appealed to the youth to avail of unexplored start-ups. "The entire progress and growth in the years to come is going to be technology-driven, and the sooner we understand this, the better for us," said the Union Minister of State (Independent charge) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

However, he said the country lacked a direction before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. "The paradox is that we had the potential, we had the capacity, but, we didn't have the direction. There was no priority at the policy, planning level. That gap has been filled by Modi now with thinking that there is no alternative, no option without it in the future," he said.

Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said the valley could be the hub of agri-tech start-ups, because we have the resources which no other region has. ”If you are not able to explore this, the deficiency lies somewhere with us," he, however, added.

The MoS said the next 25 years are an opportunity for the people of the country. "Our youth, who have the potential and the energy, will raise our flag high when the country will celebrate its 100th year of independence. God has gifted them and they should realise this. Whether we will be there or not after 25 years, we should feel satisfied that we performed our role, the role which was expected from us, in their capacity building," he said.

He said when the prime minister announced the 'Start Up India, Stand Up India' campaign from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2015, a movement started across the country, but it did not gain speed in J-K.

"It means that there is a lack of information and that there is a need to change the mindset of the people. Our youth should realise that there is a world beyond government jobs and many opportunities have been provided by this government through which income of more than a government employee can be generated," he said.

He said J-K and other hill states will play an important role in India's economy in the next 25 years.