Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Country's 2nd defence innovation hub to come up in Maharashtra

Subhash Bhamre was speaking at a defence industry stakeholders meeting on January 17 in Ojhar town here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Nashik in Maharashtra will be the site of the country's second defence innovation hub after Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said.

He said the defence innovation hub at Nashik will help local industries and entrepreneurs and further the Centre's Make in India push in the country's defence sector.

He informed the gathering the the Ministry of Defence had set a target of making the country among the top five arms exporters by 2025.

By then, he added, the plan was to achieve annual arms exports of Rs 35,000 crore.

Among those who were present at the function were Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Ajay Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production, Air Marshal VR Chaudhari and HAL chairman-managing director R Madhavan.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 10:50 am

tags #defence #India

