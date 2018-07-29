App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Country-wide monsoon deficiency remains at 5%; east India to get more rainfall this week

The southern peninsula and central India have been witnessing good rains, but east and northeast India have been witnessing deficient rainfall and a negative precipitation of 29 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rainfall deficiency over east and northeast India has come down in last one week but the country-wide monsoon deficiency remains at five percent, according to IMD data. Nearly 74 percent of the country has received normal rainfall until now this season, the data said.

The southern peninsula and central India have been witnessing good rains, but east and northeast India have been witnessing deficient rainfall and a negative precipitation of 29 percent.

Rainfall deficiency in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir is minus one percent.

"The rainfall deficiency over east and northeast India has come down due to good rainfall.

related news

" States like Jharkhand that recorded monsoon deficiency have been witnessing good rainfall over the past one week. On other hand, central India, which had been witnessing heavy rainfall, is seeing a decline in precipitation, thereby lowering the chances of flood," Additional Director General of IMD Mritunjay Mohapatra said.

The IMD said the prevailing widespread rainfall activity over western Himalayas and adjoining plains is likely to reduce significantly from today as the low pressure area over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring area has become weak and no moisture incursion is likely from Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal over the next two to three days.

A low pressure area is likely to form over east Uttar Pradesh and under its influence, "fairly widespread to widespread rainfall" is likely over West Bengal, east Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand in the next two- three days. This will help the monsoon deficit states, the IMD said.

In a forecast, the department said, "Subdued rainfall activities are likely to continue over many parts of west, central and  peninsular India during next four-five days."
First Published on Jul 29, 2018 06:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.