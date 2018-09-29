App
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Country cannot progress without support of women: Mohan Bhagwat

Addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sansthan, he said women are no lesser than men.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the country cannot progress without the support of women and people need to change their mindset and treat them as goddesses rather than slaves.

Addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sansthan, he said women are no lesser than men.

Women have been handling family affairs and acting as leaders in major sectors, which is a positive indication, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

Batting for the need for strict laws for women security, Bhagwat said, law has its limitation and people should work to raise social awareness, instill values in the society.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 08:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mohan Bhawat #RSS

