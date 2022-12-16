 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Countries eager to sign FTAs with India: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister said it is true that in last few years, Bangladesh and Vietnam have made progress in the field of cotton textiles and garments.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Countries across the world are looking at India as a trusted partner and want to sign free trade agreements with it after its emergence as a strong force in the world, Textile Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

He said talks are underway with the European Union, Gulf countries, Canada and the United Kingdom for free trade agreements (FTA) and the FTAs with two developed economies of the UAE and Australia will be enforced in this year alone.

Bangladesh is still the least developed country (LDC) and will remain so till 2026 and because of that it gets duty free access in all world markets, he noted.

Similarly, Vietnam has a FTA with the European Union due to which they get duty free access to the big market while our garments attract 9 to 10 percent duty in EU markets, he noted.

Due to this, Bangaldesh and Vietnam benefitted but we could not benefit and the FTA agreement with European Union being discussed in 2013 could not happen, the minister said.