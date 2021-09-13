Countering COVID-19: Telangana to inoculate 3 lakh people daily

(Image: Reuters)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed Health department officials to take up a special drive of vaccination against COVID-19 and inoculate three lakh people daily as there is a possibility of the state getting required quantities of the vaccine following augmented production.

An official release issued on Sunday night, quoting KCR said, though the COVID-19 spread is in control in the State, the special drive of the vaccination should be taken up so that people should not suffer in future due to the pandemic.

"Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the senior officials of the Medical and Health department to take up a special drive to vaccinate 3 lakh people daily to save people in the Telangana State from coronavirus," it said.

The Medical and Health department officials brought to the notice of the CM that despite government and private educational institutions having opened, there is not much impact of the virus and there is no chance of increase of COVID-19 cases.

The officials informed Rao that there are 2.80 crore people above the age of 18 and are eligible for vaccination in the state. So far 1.42 crore people were administered the first dose of the vaccine while 53 lakh completed their second dose also and 1.38 crore people are yet to be inoculated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials concerned to utilise buildings of schools, colleges and other government and private infrastructure as vaccination centres.

Rao urged the people to go to the nearest PHC and get them examined if they have any symptoms and take precautions such as wearing masks.

According to the release, Rao has instructed the medical and health officials to be on high alert to help people in any eventuality due to COVID-19 or any other seasonal diseases besides setting up Oxygen plants and beds.