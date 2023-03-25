 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Countdown for LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 mission begins

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Network Access Associates Ltd, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) has signed a commercial agreement with ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd to launch 72 satellites into Low-Earth orbits (LEO).

ISRO LVM3 rocket

The countdown for the launch of 36 satellites on-board LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission commenced, Indian Space Research Organisation said on March 25.

The first set of 36 satellites for OneWeb Group company was launched on October 23, 2022.

OneWeb is a global communication network powered from space enabling connectivity for governments, businesses. The company which has Bharti Enterprises as a major investor, is implementing the constellation of low earth orbit satellites.