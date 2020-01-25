Couldn't recognise Omar Abdullah: Mamata Banerjee as latest photo of detained ex-CM goes viral

In the latest picture which has emerged, Omar Abdullah can be seen wearing a grizzly white beard, a beanie and covered in snow.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 25 shared a photograph of Omar Abdullah on Twitter, revealing an almost unrecognizable side of the National Conference leader.
It is yet to be specified when the photo was taken and where. But Omar Abdullah can be seen sporting a grizzly white beard, wearing a beanie and covered in snow. He can also be seen smiling heartily.Mamata Banerjee stated in her Tweet, “I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end?”
I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ? pic.twitter.com/lbO0PxnhWn
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 25, 2020
Omar Abdullah, along with his father Farooq Abdullah and another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was among hundreds of socially significant figures, who have been detained since the Narendra Modi led-BJP government at the Centre abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
The Centre also divided the northern state into two Union Territories – Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.Authorities have detained Abdullah and other politicians under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which allows authorities and an executive magistrate to put any person under preventive custody for six months if he receives information that the person is likely to commit a breach of peace or disturb public tranquility.