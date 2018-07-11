Costly land pushes solar tariff to Rs 3.48 per unit for 1 GW auction in UP

Higher land prices have pushed the solar power tariff to Rs 3.48 per unit in the 1 GW capacities auction conducted by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

The Rs 3.48 per unit tariff is higher than Rs 2.70 per unit quoted in an auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India for 750 MW Solar PV earlier this month. Solar tariff had touched an all-time low of Rs 2.44 per unit last year in May.

A source said that the UPNEDA conducted the auction for 1 GW capacities, allowing bidders to quote multiple bids for different packages and the tariff remained higher at Rs 3.48 per unit than the recent bid of Rs 2.7 per unit due to expensive land prices in Uttar Pradesh.

The developers will install this solar capacity across the state. The UPNEDA concluded the auction yesterday.

According to the source, Mahoba Solar (UP) quoted the lowest tariff of Rs 3.48 per unit to develop 250 MW of projects. The company quoted Rs 3.48 per unit tariff for five packages of 50 MW each. Similarly, Maheshwari Mining & Energy also quoted Rs 3.48 to develop 20 MW.

ACME Solar Holdings quoted Rs 3.54 per unit to develop 150 MW of solar PV projects (50MWX3) and Rs 3.55 per unit to develop another 150 MW of solar PV projects (50MWX3).

Feynman (Canadian Solar) and Sukhbir Agro Energy quoted Rs 3.54 per unit to develop 50 MW of projects each.

Rays Power Infra and EDEN Renewables also quoted Rs 3.55 per unit to develop 50 MW each. The Azure Power also quoted Rs 3.55 per unit to develop 160 MW (50MWx2 and 60MW). Hero Solar Energy also quoted Rs 3.55 for 50 MW capacities.

Commenting on his firm winning 300 MW in this auction, ACME Group Founder and Chairman Manoj Kumar Upadhyay said: "With consistently offering most competitive tariff and highest solar power generation, ACME has become the leader in solar power generation in India. This has entrusted a huge responsibility on us to chart the future ahead in solar power in India".

"I am confident that with this addition of 300MW capacity, ACME will strive to achieve the highest efficiency in solar power generation and strengthen its partnership with the government in building a strong nation and economy.