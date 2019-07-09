Cost of Rs 2000 note falls 65 paise per piece in 2018-19 period

According to data provided by the government to the Rajya Sabha on July 9, the selling price of Rs 2000 note from the BRBNMPL was Rs 3.53 apiece in 2018-19.
The cost of a Rs 2000 currency note fell 65 paise or 18.4 per cent in 2018-19 compared to the year-ago period, according to official data. Introduced after demonetisation in November 2016, Rs 2000 notes are printed only by the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt Ltd (BRBNMPL) -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI.
According to data provided by the government to the Rajya Sabha on July 9, the selling price of Rs 2000 note from the BRBNMPL was Rs 3.53 apiece in 2018-19. It declined 65 paise from Rs 4.18 apiece in 2017-18. The data, provided by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur in a written reply, showed that the selling price of a Rs 500 note was Rs 2.13 in 2018-19, lower than Rs 2.39 in the same period a year ago. The selling price of Rs 200 note per piece declined to Rs 2.15 in 2018-19 compared to Rs 2.24 in 2017-18.
These figures pertain to the notes printed by the BRBNMPL.