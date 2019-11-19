Cost of a Dalit life in Punjab: Rs 20 lakh for family, govt job for wife and free education for kids

The family of a Dalit labourer, who succumbed to his injuries after he was thrashed and forced to drink his own urine, ended their protest after the Congress government in Punjab announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh, a government job for the victim’s wife and free education for their three children.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Punjab government has also announced that the case must be investigated by an ADGP (Additional Director General of Police)-rank officer and that the four accused be brought to book within three months. The officer has been mandated to probe lapses by the police, if any, so that disciplinary proceedings can be initiated against them.

Jagmale Singh, 37, was thrashed following an altercation. Jagmale succumbed to his injuries nine days after he was admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Sangrur district of Punjab. Before he died, he told the police the accused had tied him to a pillar and brutally thrashed him with an iron rod and stick. He claimed that they poured acid on his wounds carved with a screw driver. He also alleged that he was forced to drink urine when he asked for water.

Jagmale was shifted to PGIMER after his condition deteriorated. His legs had to be amputated. The four accused, belonging to the Jat Sikh community, have been arrested and booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

His family had refused to allow the post-mortem of the body or perform last rites till their demand of a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for the wife were met. They gave in after the victim’s wife Manjeet Kaur met with Sandeep Sandhu, political secretary to CM Capt. Amarinder Singh at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Sandhu told the newspaper that the family has agreed to an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh, including Rs 8.15 lakh provided under the SC/ST Act. He said Rs 6 lakh would be given on the day when the post-mortem of the body would be conducted and the remaining sum during the ‘bhog’ (post-death ritual) ceremony of the victim. The government will also bear the expenses for the bhog ceremony.

Sandhu has assured that the victim’s wife will be given a group-D job near her residence, giving relaxations to the required educational qualification for the job. The Punjab government will also bear the cost of educating his three children until graduation. He further said a sum of Rs 1.25 lakh would be given to the family for repair of their house and they will be provided ration for six months.