Cos spend 25% of L&D budget on training sales teams: Survey

As automation and robots transform human tasks, changing the skill-sets required for diverse jobs, companies across industries are spending about 25 percent of the learning and development (L&D) budget on training sales teams, a survey said.

Further, the overall average L&D spend per employee is Rs 41,838 per annum, with a major focus on sales teams, talent assessment firm Mettl's said in its 'State of Workplace Learning and Development Report 2018'.

The survey, conducted among 1,500 L&D experts across the country, revealed that over 80 per cent organisations have some sort of structured L&D.

About 38 percent L&D experts said improving employee performance in the company is the prime focus of their programmes this year.

"Since the learner of today is more demanding and evolved, it is necessary to plan the L&D programmes in depth. Aligning L&D interventions with the individual as well as business goals for achieving desired outcomes is critical to ensure that employees attend these programmes," said Ketan Kapoor, co-founder and chief executive officer, Mettl.

Meanwhile, the average spend per employee in senior level is three times compared to the entry-level employees, according to the survey.

Also, 37 percent of L&D experts said they find 'assessment technology' the most effective way to evaluate the success of these programmes among employees.