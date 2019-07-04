App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corruption cases against 36 CBI officers in past three years: Govt

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

As many as 36 CBI officers faced corruption charges in the past three years, the government said on July 4.

"The CBI has a robust mechanism to deal with internal vigilance matters and complaints of corruption against its own officers. During the years from 2016 till May 31, 2019, on the basis of complaints received and information developed by the CBI on its own, 10 preliminary Enquiries and 20 Regular Cases have been registered against 36 CBI officers and others," it said.

As per the data maintained in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), during the period from January 2016 to July 2, 2019, seven complaints involving six officers (in two complaints, names of the CBI officers were not mentioned) of the Central Bureau of Investigation, where specific and verifiable facts alleging corruption, were taken cognisance of, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Close
These complaints have been referred by the CVC to Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), CBI, for investigation and report, he said.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #CBI #India

