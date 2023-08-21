Corrective steps are taken to ensure success of Chandrayaan-3: Former ISRO chief

Chandrayaan-2

Ahead of the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, former director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan explained critical lessons learned from the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed to achieve its target of soft-landing in 2019. “Last time after the landing process, we had gone through the data...Based on that, corrective measures have been taken. Not only that, we did something more than what we corrected. Wherever the margins are less, we enhance those margins...Based on the lessons we learnt from Chandrayaan-2, the system is going with more ruggedness...,” Sivan told ANI.

According to the ISRO website, communication with the Chandrayaan-2 lander and ground station was lost. “All the systems and sensors of the Lander functioned excellently until this point and proved many new technologies such as variable thrust propulsion technology used in the Lander," stated ISRO.

However, the space agency seemed more confident about Chandrayaan-3. According to PTI, ISRO chief S Somanath at a recent press meet said that Vikram, the lander of Chandrayaan-3, will be able to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23 even if all the sensors and two of its engines do not work.

There are some key differences between these two lunar missions. According to an India Today report, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter was launched with nine in-situ instruments but the propulsion module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has a single instrument named Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet. The total weight of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was 3,850 kg while Chandrayaan-3 weighs around 3,900 kg.

Chandrayaan-2 was designed to operate for seven years while Chandrayaan-3 was made with a fixed timeline between three to six months. Another addition to the Chandrayaan-3 mission is the Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) which is a passive experiment to understand the dynamics of the Moon system.