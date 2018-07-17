App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai: Corporate houses near Metro One route receive bulk passes under new initiative

MMOPL, the company that runs the operations of the metro line, has intimated 450 offices along the Metro One corridor to avail these passes, which are valid for 30 days over 45 trips.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mumbai Metro 1 (Representative image)
Mumbai Metro 1 (Representative image)

The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has initiated a programme that offers bulk passes for the Ghatkopar-Versova metro line to employees of corporate houses.

As per an Indian Express report,  MMOPL, the company that runs

the operations of the metro line, has intimated 450 offices along the Metro One corridor to avail these passes. They are valid for 30 days over 45 trips.

MMOPL employees have visited close to over 1,000 housing societies between Andheri and Saki Naka to spread awareness of the metro's benefits.

An MMOPL spokesperson was quoted as saying that they plan to reach 100-200 societies in the coming year and will target 1,000 corporate houses.

The MMOPL has claimed that since the development of the metro service, Andheri East area has evolved into an emerging business district on the lines of Nariman Point and Bandra Kurla Complex. They attribute this development to the ease of commuting made possible by the metro.

According to authorities, MMOPL has seen a rise in ridership of 46 percent along the Andheri-Western Express Highway route, 34 percent along the Andheri-Chakala route and 23 percent along the Andheri-Saki Naka route, between 2017 and 2018.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 11:02 pm

