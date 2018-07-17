Mumbai: Corporate houses near Metro One route receive bulk passes under new initiative

The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has initiated a programme that offers bulk passes for the Ghatkopar-Versova metro line to employees of corporate houses.

As per an Indian Express report , MMOPL, the company that runs

the operations of the metro line, has intimated 450 offices along the Metro One corridor to avail these passes. They are valid for 30 days over 45 trips.

MMOPL employees have visited close to over 1,000 housing societies between Andheri and Saki Naka to spread awareness of the metro's benefits.

An MMOPL spokesperson was quoted as saying that they plan to reach 100-200 societies in the coming year and will target 1,000 corporate houses.

The MMOPL has claimed that since the development of the metro service, Andheri East area has evolved into an emerging business district on the lines of Nariman Point and Bandra Kurla Complex. They attribute this development to the ease of commuting made possible by the metro.

According to authorities, MMOPL has seen a rise in ridership of 46 percent along the Andheri-Western Express Highway route, 34 percent along the Andheri-Chakala route and 23 percent along the Andheri-Saki Naka route, between 2017 and 2018.