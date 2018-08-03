App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corp governance standards at PSBs much better than ever before, says Goyal

Against the backdrop of high amounts of stressed assets in the banking system, the ruling BJP had alleged that earlier, banks used to get calls from the higher ups in the national capital to provide loans to various entities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Emphasising that corporate governance standards being followed by public sector banks are much better than ever before, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal today said the government has stopped the "phone-call thing" coming in from Delhi to the banks. In an apparent dig at the previous UPA regime, Goyal said that not a single phone call would go to "give a loan, to address a loan, to restructure a loan or to settle a loan".

Against the backdrop of high amounts of stressed assets in the banking system, the ruling BJP had alleged that earlier, banks used to get calls from the higher ups in the national capital to provide loans to various entities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also made references to it while replying to the debate on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha last month.

Goyal told the Lok Sabha today that the corporate governance standards being followed by public sector banks now are much better than ever before.

"We are proud to say that in these four years of this government, we have stopped the phone-call thing coming in from Delhi to the banks. Not a single phone call will go to give a loan, to address a loan, to restructure a loan or to settle a loan. We have given autonomy to the banks," he said during Question Hour.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 09:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.