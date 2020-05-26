Coronvirus pandemic | 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, count rises to 32,791; 39 more die: BMC

With detection of 1,002 new cases on Tuesday, the number of the people infected by coronavirus reached to 32,791 in Mumbai, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The metropolis also reported 39 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total count to 1,065, he said.

Of the 39 deceased, 25 patients had comorbidities.

A total of 410 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking their count to 8,814.

"A total of 866 new suspected patients were admitted to various hospitals on Tuesday," he said.

