Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | Don't post fake news on COVID-19 on April Fool's Day: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The Maharashtra cyber crime has been asked to step up and take strict action against those who post fake or misleading information on social media platforms, Deshmukh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on March 31 issued a stern warning against spreading fake news about coronavirus as part of April Fool's Day pranks, stating that it could trigger panic during the lockdown.

In a pre-recorded video message, the minister said, "The lockdown is in force to contain the coronavirus outbreak. I appeal to people not to spread any fake messages that can trigger panic among people."

The Maharashtra cyber crime has been asked to step up and take strict action against those who post fake or misleading information on social media platforms, Deshmukh said.

Maharashtra has recorded 230 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country so far.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Anil Deshmukh #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Politics

