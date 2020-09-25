Coronavirus wrap September 25 | SP Balasubrahmanyam dies after battling COVID-19; France sets new record of daily infections

India has recorded more than 58.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 92,290 deaths. Of these, more than 9.7 lakh are active cases while over 47.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 14,92,409 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 24, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. The ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, more than 3.1 crore infections and over 9.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was also called 'Singing Moon' by his countless fans, passed away after battling with COVID-19 and related complications for over a month. He was 74.

>> The Ayush Ministry will take up clinical study on potential of Vasa and Guduchi for management of COVID-19.

>> The number of novel coronavirus cases in the US topped 70 lakh - more than 20 percent of the world's total - as Midwest states reported a spike in COVID-19 infections in September.

>> US-based biotech Novavax has announced that it has initiated its first Phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

>> France set a new record of daily COVID-19 infections on September 24, the fourth in eight days, while the number of people hospitalised for the disease went above 6,000 for the first time in more than two months.

>> Scientists have identified highly effective antibodies against the novel coronavirus, which they say can lead to the development of a passive vaccination for COVID-19. Unlike in active vaccination, passive vaccination involves the administration of ready-made antibodies, which are degraded after some time.