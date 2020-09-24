Coronavirus wrap September 24 | Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive; US study says more contagious COVID-19 strain now dominates

India has recorded more than 57.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 91,149 deaths. Of these, more than 9.6 lakh are active cases while over 46.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,56,569 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 23, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories, according to Union Health Ministry's latest update. The ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, more than 3.1 crore infections and over 9.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. 

How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. 

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

>> Maharashtra Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde tested positive for COVID-19. He is the 13th minister from the state to have been infected.

>> India's COVID-19 caseload raced past the 57-lakh mark, while over 46 lakh people have recovered from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to around 81.6 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data update.

>> The first study to analyse the structure of the novel coronavirus from two waves of infection in a major city has found that a more contagious strain dominates recent samples, researchers from Houston Methodist Hospital said.

>> The 51st Edition of the International Film Festival of India, Goa was postponed to January 16 to January 24, 2021. Earlier it was scheduled to be held from November 20 to November 28.

>> A new smartphone app to boost the United Kingdom's track-and-trace system to help control coronavirus transmissions will be rolled out across England and Wales on September 23.