Coronavirus wrap September 21 | Govt considering gathering data on COVID-19 reinfections; Taj Mahal reopens after 6 months

India has recorded more than 54.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 87,882 deaths. Of these, more than 10 lakh are active cases while nearly 44 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 7,31,534 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union territories, according to the Union health ministry's latest update.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, more than 3.07 crore infections and over 9.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are all the updates from today:

>> India's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 80 percent-mark with over 90,000 recoveries recorded for the third consecutive day, the Union health ministry said September 21.

>> Taking note of instances of suspected COVID-19 reinfections reported from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi and Maharashtra, the Union health ministry is considering gathering data of such cases to ascertain their veracity, sources told news agency PTI.

>> No significant or drastic mutation in strains of SARS-CoV-2 has been found in India till now, Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on September 20 during an interaction on social media.

>> New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said coronavirus restrictions in its biggest city Auckland will be eased, while all restrictions will be lifted in the rest of the country.

>> India has announced a $250 million loan to the Maldives to boost its coronavirus-battered economy in a bid to further counter China's growing financial footprint in South Asia.

>> Taj Mahal reopened on September 21 after remaining closed for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists will have to follow social distancing and other health protocols during their visit to India’s 17th-century monument situated in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

>> The ICMR is actively exploring saliva-based test for detection of COVID-19, Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said.

>> The ICMR has completed the second round of nationwide sero-survey to determine the exposure of the novel coronavirus among the population. The final phase analysis of the survey is underway and the result, once declared, will offer a comparison with the results of the first survey conducted in May, said the council.

>> The COVID epidemic in Britain is doubling roughly every seven days and if it continues to do so there would be about 50,000 new cases per day by the middle of October, the government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on September 21.