Coronavirus wrap October 9 | State of emergency declared in Madrid; Russia might register second potential COVID vaccine

India has recorded more than 69.06 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,06,490 deaths. Of these, more than 8.9 lakh are active cases while over 59 lakh have recovered.

With over 14.9 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, there have been over 3.62 crores of confirmed COVID-19 cases. More than 10.54 lakh people have died so far.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that it does not have any objection to now increase the frequency of local trains in Mumbai and said the services may be used by the general public provided they wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

>> Moderna has said it would not enforce patents related to its experimental COVID-19 vaccine while the pandemic continues, a move that would allow other drugmakers to develop shots using the company's technology.

>> Sanitisation of rides, staggered timings, allowing 50 percent seating capacity at theatres and food courts, natural ventilation while keeping swimming pools closed are some of the government's guidelines on preventive measures to be followed in entertainment parks and similar places to contain the spread of COVID-19.

>> The Spanish government invoked a state of emergency to impose a partial lockdown on Madrid, one of Europe's worst COVID-19 hotspots, after a court had struck down the measures, state TV reports said.

>> Next year's Tokyo marathon has been rescheduled from March to until after the delayed Olympics due to the ongoing concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

>> Russia is expected to register a second potential vaccine against COVID-19 on October 15, the vaccine’s developer said on October 9. The vaccine has been developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last month.

>> More than 1,800 students and staff from universities across the north-east of England, currently under tougher localised lockdowns, tested positive for coronavirus over the past week.

>> China joined the COVAX alliance for the global distribution of its COVID-19 vaccines.