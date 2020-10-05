Coronavirus wrap October 5 | Himachal Pradesh CM self-isolates; 1 in 10 people may have contracted COVID-19, WHO says

India has recorded more than 66.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,02,685 deaths. Of these, more than 9.3 lakh are active cases while over 55.8 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,89,860 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 4, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, more than 3.4 crore infections and over 10.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Active COVID-19 cases in the country have remained under the 10-lakh mark for two consecutive weeks, Union Health Ministry said today.

>> Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has self-isolated himself for three days as a precautionary measure after he came in contact with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA who has tested positive for COVID-19.

>> The Union government will soon roll out a renewed campaign that aims to spread awareness about "appropriate COVID-19 behaviour" in view of the forthcoming festive season and further unlocking of public activities, officials said today.

>> The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation says its best estimates indicate that roughly one in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.