Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap October 5 | Himachal Pradesh CM self-isolates; 1 in 10 people may have contracted COVID-19, WHO says

Globally, more than 3.4 crore infections and over 10.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News

India has recorded more than 66.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,02,685 deaths. Of these, more than 9.3 lakh are active cases while over 55.8 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,89,860 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 4, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Active COVID-19 cases in the country have remained under the 10-lakh mark for two consecutive weeks, Union Health Ministry said today.

>> Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister  Jai Ram Thakur has self-isolated himself for three days as a precautionary measure after he came in contact with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA who has tested positive for COVID-19.

>> The Union government will soon roll out a renewed campaign that aims to spread awareness about "appropriate COVID-19 behaviour" in view of the forthcoming festive season and further unlocking of public activities, officials said today.

>> The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation says its best estimates indicate that roughly one in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

>> Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has declared that New Zealand "beat the virus again" and announced restrictions in the country's largest city would be eased, after a second COVID-19 wave was contained. The virus was believed to have been eradicated in late May after a strict national lockdown led to New Zealanders enjoying 102 days without community transmission.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 09:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

