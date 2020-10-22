Coronavirus wrap October 22 | Govt eases visa restrictions; Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for COVID-19

India has recorded more than 77 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.16 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 7.1 lakh are active cases while over 68.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 14.6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Globally, there have been over 4.10 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 11.27 lakh people have died so far.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tested positive for COVID-19 today. While he said that all his parameters are "perfectly normal", he has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna.

>> Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has said a decision on allowing all passengers to use local train services in Mumbai will be taken in the next two-three days.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi today requested everyone to maintain social distancing and wear mask during the celebration of Durga Puja which are being held amid COVID-19 pandemic.

>> Government restored all existing visas, barring electronic, tourist and medical categories.