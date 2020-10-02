Coronavirus wrap October 2 | US President Donald Trump, First Lady test COVID-19 positive; vaccine not before 2021, say experts

LIVE updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on India and the world

India has recorded nearly 64 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 99,773 deaths. Of these, more than 9.4 lakh are active cases while over 53.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,97,947 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 1, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories.

Globally, more than 3.4 crore infections and over 10.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. This was after Hope Hicks, one of Trump's top aides, had tested positive for the disease.

>> On a day when the state reported its highest single-day cases, Kerala government imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibiting the assembly of more than five people to control the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

>> Active COVID-19 cases in the country have remained under the 10-lakh mark for the 11th consecutive day, Union Health Ministry said.

>> An effective vaccine is not likely to be available for the general public before the fall of 2021, according to experts working in the field of vaccine development.

>> Reliance Life Sciences has developed an RT-PCR kit that promises diagnosis of COVID-19 infection in about two hours, company sources said. At present, COVID-19 RT-PCR test, which is a real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) test for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, takes up to 24 hours to provide a diagnosis.

>> Australia and New Zealand announced a partial opening of their borders to travel between the neighbouring countries.