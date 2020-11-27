Coronavirus wrap November 27 | PM Modi to review COVID vaccine status tomorrow; 39 test positive in Sabarimala

India has recorded more than 92.6 lakh novel coronavirus cases and 1.35 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.5 lakh are active cases while more than 86.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.9 lakh samples were tested on November 25, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

With nearly 18 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Follow LIVE Updates here.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, more than 6.1 crore infections and over 14.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad on November 28 to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there.

>> Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of November 27.

>> India assured the people of Nepal that once it rolls out a vaccine against COVID-19, meeting their requirement will be a priority for New Delhi, amid a spike of the deadly disease in the Himalayan nation.

>> Malaysia is expected to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021 after signing a deal for 12.8 million doses from the U.S. manufacturer, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

>> Russia plans to vaccinate more than 400,000 military personnel against COVID-19, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said as authorities reported a record 27,543 new coronavirus cases.

>> Around 83 percent of employees in India are still nervous about going back to the office as there is no vaccine, according to a survey by IT company Atlassian.

>> Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF and drug maker Hetero have agreed to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine every year in India. The parties intend to start the production of Sputnik V in the beginning of 2021.

>> As many as 39 people including pilgrims, police personnel and temple employees, have tested positive for coronavirus in Sabarimala so far since the Lord Ayyappa temple here was openedfor the annual pilgrimage season on November 16.