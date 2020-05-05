Coronavirus wrap May 5: India to bring back citizens stranded abroad; Britain records highest death toll in Europe

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,583 with 194 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, while the number of cases saw a big jump of 3,875 to go up to 46,711 cases on May 5, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 31,967 while 13,160 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the ministry's updated data.

"Thus, around 28.17 per cent patients have recovered so far," joint secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said during a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> India has planned to bring back 15,000 Indians stranded in more than 10 countries, over seven days in 64 flights. The evacuation will begin on May 7. On an average, about 2,000 Indians will be flown back each of the days.

>> 24 people in the Indian Army's RR hospital in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus.

>> Britain overtook Italy to report the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe with more than 32,000 deaths.

>> Part of Shastri Bhavan in Delhi was sealed after a law ministry official tested positive for COVID-19.

>> Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in India and that behavioural changes may be the new 'healthy' normal.

>> China reported 16 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 82,881.