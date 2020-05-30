Coronavirus wrap May 30: Government extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30

The countrywide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, while hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8, the Union home ministry said on Saturday.

Termed 'Unlock 1', the Centre on May 30 issued fresh guidelines relaxing the nationwide lockdown, the fourth phase of which ends on May 31.

Here are the top developments of the day:

> India records the highest single-day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases, Union health ministry says.

> Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extends lockdown in containment zones in India.

> Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns midway after pilot found COVID-19 positive.

> US President Donald Trump says the country is terminating relationship with WHO, accusing it of misleading the world about coronavirus.

> US is 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China, says President Donald Trump.

> 28 percent of COVID-19 cases in India till April 30 are asymptomatic, study says.

> CRPF forms committee to plan better distancing in barracks and toilets used by jawans.

> Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says his government is "four steps ahead" of the novel coronavirus and is over prepared to deal with the situation.

> Pakistan reports 78 more fatalities as country's death toll reaches 1,395.

> New York City will begin re-opening on June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo says.

> Experimental COVID-19 test detects coronavirus in 10 minutes, study says.

> Three Indian companies get licence to manufacture NASA's coronavirus ventilators.

