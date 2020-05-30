App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap May 30: Government extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30

India records the highest single-day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases, Union health ministry says.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The countrywide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, while hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8, the Union home ministry said on Saturday.

Termed 'Unlock 1', the Centre on May 30 issued fresh guidelines relaxing the nationwide lockdown, the fourth phase of which ends on May 31.

Here are the top developments of the day:

Close

> India records the highest single-day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases, Union health ministry says.

related news

> Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extends lockdown in containment zones in India.

> Delhi-Moscow Air India flight returns midway after pilot found COVID-19 positive.

> US President Donald Trump says the country is terminating relationship with WHO, accusing it of misleading the world about coronavirus.

> US is 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China, says President Donald Trump.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

> 28 percent of COVID-19 cases in India till April 30 are asymptomatic, study says.

> CRPF forms committee to plan better distancing in barracks and toilets used by jawans.

> Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says his government is "four steps ahead" of the novel coronavirus and is over prepared to deal with the situation.

> Pakistan reports 78 more fatalities as country's death toll reaches 1,395.

> New York City will begin re-opening on June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo says.

> Experimental COVID-19 test detects coronavirus in 10 minutes, study says.

> Three Indian companies get licence to manufacture NASA's coronavirus ventilators.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 30, 2020 09:16 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Health #India #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0: Can I step out, which shops are open and other important questions answered

Unlock 1.0: Can I step out, which shops are open and other important questions answered

From Lockdown to Unlock 1: Govt states intention of reopening the Indian economy clearly in latest order

From Lockdown to Unlock 1: Govt states intention of reopening the Indian economy clearly in latest order

Hold exams while ensuring infection doesn't spread: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Hold exams while ensuring infection doesn't spread: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.