Coronavirus wrap May 27: West Bengal starts buses on 40 routes; UN says pandemic creating 'lockdown generation'

There have been "multiple gains" from the lockdown and the most important of them is that it has "decelerated the pace" of spread of COVID-19, the Union health ministry said on May 27 even as the death toll reached 4,337 and the number of cases rose to 1,51,767 in the country.

A total of 6,387 new cases of coronavirus infection and 170 deaths were reported in a 24-hour span till Wednesday 8 AM, according to ministry's data.

Estimates made by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that a large number of deaths and cases have been averted, the ministry said in statement.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> The COVID-19 pandemic is creating 'lockdown generation' as one in six youths have stopped work, United Nations said, according to news agency AFP.

>> The West Bengal government decided to run buses on 40 routes from today as more offices start functioning.

>> COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounted to 303 with the highest single day spike of 792 cases.

>> Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that mosques and churches are likely to open along with temples from June 1.

>> South Korea reported 40 new cases of coronavirus, recording its biggest single-day jump in 50 days.

>> The English Premier League clubs voted unanimously to resume contact training in an important step towards a possible restart of the season in June, news agency AFP reported.

>> US President Donald Trump said that he believes there is "no greater example" of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic than holding an in-person G7 Summit in America near the end of June.

>> Nepal reported the highest single-day spike of 114 coronavirus cases as country's tally crosses 850-mark.



