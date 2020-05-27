App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap May 27: West Bengal starts buses on 40 routes; UN says pandemic creating 'lockdown generation'

A total of 6,387 new cases of coronavirus infection and 170 deaths were reported in a 24-hour span till Wednesday 8 AM, according to ministry's data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There have been "multiple gains" from the lockdown and the most important of them is that it has "decelerated the pace" of spread of COVID-19, the Union health ministry said on May 27 even as the death toll reached 4,337 and the number of cases rose to 1,51,767 in the country.

A total of 6,387 new cases of coronavirus infection and 170 deaths were reported in a 24-hour span till Wednesday 8 AM, according to ministry's data.

Estimates made by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that a large number of deaths and cases have been averted, the ministry said in statement.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

related news

Here are all the latest updates:

>> The COVID-19 pandemic is creating 'lockdown generation' as one in six youths have stopped work, United Nations said, according to news agency AFP.

>> The West Bengal government decided to run buses on 40 routes from today as more offices start functioning.

>> COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounted to 303 with the highest single day spike of 792 cases.

>> Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that mosques and churches are likely to open along with temples from June 1.

>> South Korea reported 40 new cases of coronavirus, recording its biggest single-day jump in 50 days.

>> The English Premier League clubs voted unanimously to resume contact training in an important step towards a possible restart of the season in June, news agency AFP reported.

>> US President Donald Trump said that he believes there is "no greater example" of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic than holding an in-person G7 Summit in America near the end of June.

>> Nepal reported the highest single-day spike of 114 coronavirus cases as country's tally crosses 850-mark.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 10:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Theatres, cinemas, summer camps to reopen as Swiss relax coronavirus curbs

Theatres, cinemas, summer camps to reopen as Swiss relax coronavirus curbs

'Significant' health questions remain about in-person G7 meeting: Canada PM Justin Trudeau

'Significant' health questions remain about in-person G7 meeting: Canada PM Justin Trudeau

COVID-19 crisis | 'Massive increase' in youth unemployment, women particularly hard-hit: UN

COVID-19 crisis | 'Massive increase' in youth unemployment, women particularly hard-hit: UN

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.