you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

India currently has 63,624 are active cases while 45,300 people have recovered.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 1,12,359 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,435 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 63,624 are active cases while 45,300 people have recovered.

The government also gave out details of the way domestic flights will resume operations from May 25.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, during a press conference, announced the contours of re-starting domestic flight services from May 25.

>> The Union Home Ministry wrote to states highlighting the violation of the ministry's guidelines on lockdown 4.0. "States/UTs must strictly implement all measures to contain COVID-19. Local authorities must take all necessary steps to enforce the guidelines," the government said in its letter.

>> The Sports Authority of India laid down standard operating procedure for resumption of training, but did not specify the timeline.

>> Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation directed civic officials to acquire 100 beds of private hospitals in each Mumbai ward.

>> Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued SOP for domestic flights' resumption, and said Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory for children below 14.

>> US pharma firm Gilead Sciences is likely to seek nod to market anti-viral drug remdesivir in India, reports have suggested.

 

First Published on May 21, 2020 09:16 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

Railways cancels tickets of passengers travelling within Maharashtra after state bans inter-district travel

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai's COVID-19 tally crosses 25,000-mark: BMC

New York City's low-income, minority areas hit hardest by COVID-19: Governor Andrew Cuomo

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.