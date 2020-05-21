Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

India has recorded over 1,12,359 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,435 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 63,624 are active cases while 45,300 people have recovered.

The government also gave out details of the way domestic flights will resume operations from May 25.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, during a press conference, announced the contours of re-starting domestic flight services from May 25.

>> The Union Home Ministry wrote to states highlighting the violation of the ministry's guidelines on lockdown 4.0. "States/UTs must strictly implement all measures to contain COVID-19. Local authorities must take all necessary steps to enforce the guidelines," the government said in its letter.

>> The Sports Authority of India laid down standard operating procedure for resumption of training, but did not specify the timeline.

>> Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation directed civic officials to acquire 100 beds of private hospitals in each Mumbai ward.

>> Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued SOP for domestic flights' resumption, and said Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory for children below 14.

>> US pharma firm Gilead Sciences is likely to seek nod to market anti-viral drug remdesivir in India, reports have suggested.





