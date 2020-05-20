Coronavirus wrap May 20: Domestic flights to resume from May 25; Trump blames China's 'incompetence' for pandemic

The Union Health Ministry on May 20 held a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the state after a gap of nine days. During a briefing, joint secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal informed that 6.39 percent of the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country needed hospital support.

"Only around 6.39 percent of COVID-19 cases need either oxygen support or ICU or ventilator support; many people are recovering due to early identification. At the same time, we are also upgrading our healthcare infrastructure," Agarwal said.

Agarwal said the health ministry analysed the data from the recently released WHO situation report and found that while cases per lakh of world population stand at 62; in India, it was found that 7.9 people per lakh population were affected.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> India saw the biggest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 5,600 people testing positive in 24 hours. With 37,136 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,448), Gujarat (12,140) and Delhi (10,554 ).

>> Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that domestic flights will resume operations in India from May 25 in a calibrated manner.

>> US President Donald Trump said it was "incompetence of China" that led to this "mass worldwide killing", meaning the pandemic.

>> The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the machines used for testing drug-resistant TB can be now used for confirmation of COVID-19 cases.

>> World Bank said COVID-19 will push 60 million people into poverty and announced $160 billion assistance to 100 countries.

>> Ola said that it is laying off 1,400 staff as COVID-19 pandemic has hit revenues.

>> Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave exemptions from lockdown to conduct board exams of classes 10 and 12.

>> The International Hockey Federation (FIH) said international hockey can resume only after COVID vaccine is developed.



