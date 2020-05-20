App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap May 20: Domestic flights to resume from May 25; Trump blames China's 'incompetence' for pandemic

India saw the biggest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 5,600 people testing positive in 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Health Ministry on May 20 held a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the state after a gap of nine days. During a briefing, joint secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal informed that 6.39 percent of the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country needed hospital support.

"Only around 6.39 percent of COVID-19 cases need either oxygen support or ICU or ventilator support; many people are recovering due to early identification. At the same time, we are also upgrading our healthcare infrastructure," Agarwal said.

Agarwal said the health ministry analysed the data from the recently released WHO situation report and found that while cases per lakh of world population stand at 62; in India, it was found that 7.9 people per lakh population were affected.

Close

Here are all the latest updates:

related news

>> India saw the biggest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 5,600 people testing positive in 24 hours. With 37,136 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,448), Gujarat (12,140) and Delhi (10,554 ).

>> Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that domestic flights will resume operations in India from May 25 in a calibrated manner.

>> US President Donald Trump said it was "incompetence of China" that led to this "mass worldwide killing", meaning the pandemic.

>> The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the machines used for testing drug-resistant TB can be now used for confirmation of COVID-19 cases.

>> World Bank said COVID-19 will push 60 million people into poverty and announced $160 billion assistance to 100 countries.

>> Ola said that it is laying off 1,400 staff as COVID-19 pandemic has hit revenues.

>> Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave exemptions from lockdown to conduct board exams of classes 10 and 12.

>> The International Hockey Federation (FIH) said international hockey can resume only after COVID vaccine is developed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 20, 2020 09:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai as restrictions ease

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai as restrictions ease

Working on products related to COVID-19: Dr Reddy's

Working on products related to COVID-19: Dr Reddy's

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.