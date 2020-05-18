Coronavirus wrap May 18 | States ease lockdown restrictions; India breaches one lakh mark

A day after the central government announced extension of nationwide lockdown, leaving the delineation of zones and consequent norms to the respective state governments, several states across India released their own particular set of guidelines for Lockdown 4.0.

This came on a day when the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India reportedly crossed the 1 lakh mark.

Over 3,029 deaths have been reported in India till date, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

With 33,053 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (11,379), Tamil Nadu (11,224) and Delhi (10,054).

Here are all the latest updates:

>> States, including Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi announced guidelines for enforcing the fourth phase of the lockdown, easing restrictions particular to their respective states.

>> India recorded over 1 lakh cases of the infections. It had surpassed China, where the virus originated, two days ago. India has reportedly recorded a jump of over 5,242 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs.

>> India supported move at WHO's World Health Assembly to seek origin of the novel coronavirus. Over 123 countries had signed the move.

>> The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said states cannot dilute Lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

>> A new method to rapidly identify antibodies against the novel coronavirus from convalescent plasma was developed.

>> CBSE announced schedule for pending class 10, 12 board exams, says they will be held from July 1-15.