Coronavirus wrap May 16: US to donate ventilators to India to treat the COVID-19 patients

At least 25 migrant workers were killed and 40 others injured when a trailer and a stationary truck on which they had hitched rides collided on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of May 16, the latest in a string of accidents involving migrants returning to their states amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In India, confirmed COVID-19 cases have surged passed 85,000. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,752.

Globally, there have been over 45.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.08 lakh people have died so far.

Following are the top global updates on Coronavirus on May 16:

> The US will donate ventilators to India to treat the COVID-19 patients and help it fight the "invisible enemy", President Donald Trump has announced, as he underlined the close bilateral ties and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "good friend".

> China has reported 21 new COVID-19 infections, including 13 asymptomatic ones, taking the number of cases in the country to 82,941, health authorities said on May 16, as Wuhan city, where the outbreak originated, ramped up efforts for the mass testing of its 11 million residents.

> Pakistan on May 16 said it has reported 1,581 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total infections in the country to 38,799 with 834 deaths, the health ministry said.

> The UK government on May 16 launched trials for specially-trained “Covid dogs” that may be able to detect coronavirus in humans, even before symptoms appear, as part of new research.

> Singapore on May 16 reported 465 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total count to 27,356, with a senior minister warning that the city-state may see an increase in the number of infections when it allows more activities to resume from June 1.

> Indian-Americans holding OCI cards, mostly their parents, have voiced frustration over the Indian government's recent decision to temporarily put in abeyance their long term visa amidst the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions.

> US President Donald Trump has said that he does not want to talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping right now, expressing his displeasure at Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak which has spread across the world, killing over 300,000 people.

