Coronavirus wrap May 14: FM Sitharaman announces second tranche of economic measures; Doubling time of cases slows down

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced the second economic stimulus, this time with a focus on migrant labourers, small farmers and street vendors, among others.

Today's announcements followed the package that was announced by the finance minister on May 13.

Meanwhile, the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases moved closer to the 80,000 mark. The death toll crossed 2,500, while more than 26,000 have recovered so far.

Large numbers of cases continued to get reported in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

>> FM Sitharaman unveiled a set of measures for the migrant workers, including free food grains for the next month and One Nation One Ration scheme, among other announcements.

>> Doubling time of COVID-19 cases slowed down to 13.9 days in last 3 days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

>> UN economic experts hailed India's 'impressive' stimulus package to revive economy hit by coronavirus.

>> Goa, after being COVID-free for almost a month— the state's last case was reported on April 3, and it was declared a green zone on April 17— reported seven new cases of coronavirus.

>> The railways decided to cancel tickets for travel till June 30 on regular trains and said that it will provide full refund for old bookings.

>> COVID19 pandemic becoming child rights crisis as 6,000 children could die daily, UNICEF said.