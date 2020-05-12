Coronavirus Wrap May 12: PM Modi announces economic package; Air India headquarter sealed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation today, highlighted that self-reliance would be important for India in the post-COVID world.

The prime minister also announced an economic stimulus, and said that the Indians should be "vocal about local".

Here are all the latest updates:

>> PM Modi also said Lockdown 4.0 will be a new one, with new rules. It will be implemented based on suggestions from the states and details of the same will be announced before May 18.

>> He emphasised the need for a self-reliant India, the five pillars of which will be economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, demography and demand.

>> PM Modi announced a special economic relief package in light of the ongoing situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He said the economic measures earlier announced by the government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and this latest package will come up to a total of Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 percent of India's gross domestic product (GDP).

>> Air India said that it is planning to operate 149 repatriation flights to 31 countries in phase II of Vande Bharat Mission.

>> 6,037 Indians have been flown back to India via 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ in five days beginning from May 7.

>> Filling up of a detailed questionnaire related to COVID-19, carrying no cabin baggage, using Aarogya Setu app, and reaching airport at least two hours before departure might be among requirements for passengers during initial phase after resumption of commercial flights.

>> Indian Railways began restoration of passenger train services with 8 trains today. Starting in a graded manner, these trains would run from New Delhi, Mumbai, Howrah, Ahmedabad, Patna and Bangalore.

>> A high-powered committee appointed by the Maharashtra government decided to temporarily release around 50 percent prisoners to de-congest jails across the state.

>> Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was hospitalized with the coronavirus.

>> British PM Boris Johnson warned that a mass vaccine for the novel coronavirus may be over a year away and, in the worst-case scenario, may never be found.

>> Air India HQ was sealed for two days after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

