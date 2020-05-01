App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 10:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap May 1 | Lockdown extended till May 17, special trains for moving stranded migrants

Stand-alone liquor shops are likely to be opened, and the sale of tobacco, paan and gutka is likely to be allowed in Orange and Green zones; and other news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The total number of confirmed cases in India increased to 35, 365 on May 1 after a spike of 1,755 new cases was recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of active cases stands at 25, 148, while 9,064 patients were cured/discharged and 1152 succumbed to the fatal infection.

Globally, the number of cases has surpassed the 3.2 million mark while the death toll stands at 234,020, as per data provided by John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Here are the key developments:

# The Home Ministry extended the lockdown, which was supposed to end on May 3, by another two weeks. However, the lockdown is partial, with the Centre easing many restrictions, especially in Green and Orange zones.

# MHA released new guidelines, categorically pointing out at activities which will be allowed, and those which will be prohibited in Red, Orange and Green zones.

# According to the new MHA guidelines, stand-alone liquor shops are likely to be opened, and the sale of tobacco, paan and gutka is likely to be allowed in Orange and Green zones.

# The Ministry of Home Affairs also allowed inter-state movement of special trains to bring stranded migrant labourers, students, pilgrims, etc to their native places. Several conditions were released for the same.

# Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that as a gesture of gratitude and solidarity for frontline warriers (doctors, other medical health care professionals delivery persons for essential services, media, etc), on May 3, the IAF will be do a fly pass across the length and breadth of the country (from Srinagar to Thiruvanathapuram; and from Dibrugarh to Kutch). Besides, helicopters will shower petals over hospitals.

The Navy will light up the ships and make formations, while the Indian Army will do mount back displays along the COVID hospitals of the nation, and lay the wreath at the Police Memorial.

0105-WorldMap

First Published on May 1, 2020 10:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

