Coronavirus wrap March 27 | Here's all you need to know about day's developments

At least 720 positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths have been reported in India so far, with the number constantly on the rise.

The coronavirus has now breached the borders of nearly 200 countries, with the global death toll from the infection having surpassed 21,000 and about 5,33,416 confirmed cases, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Here's a roundup of the day's developments:

# In a bid to help borrowers tide over the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put a 3-month hold on all repayments on term loans. This 3-month moratorium also includes credit card dues and EMIs.

# The central bank also slashed key policy rates, bringing the repo rate down by 75 basis points in order to inject liquidity into the struggling financial markets and the slowing economy.

Also Read: RBI comes out all guns blazing to sanitise a struggling financial system

# UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19. The country's health minister, Matt Hancock, also tested positive for the viral infection.

# The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of domestic flights until April 14 (these were earlier suspended till March 31). The aviation regulator also extended the suspension of international flights till the same date.

Track this blog for all the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

# Following reports of mass migration of labourers and daily wage workers due to the 21-day lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed states to put a check on the ongoing mass movement amid the crisis. States and UTs have also been requested to make arrangements for food, water and sanitation for the migrant labourers.