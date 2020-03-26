Coronavirus Wrap March 26 | Here's all you need to know about day's developments

Positive cases of coronavirus in India continued to rise on March 26, with a total of 694 cases reported from the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, 16 virus-related deaths have been reported till now.

Here's a roundup of the day's developments:

>> Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures, including a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package involving free foodgrain and cooking gas to the country's poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees as it looked to contain the impact of the unprecedented nationwide lockdown.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a strongly worded statement at an emergency G20 Video Summit said that the coronavirus crisis is robbing us of our "most precious resource— our lives, our health". He stated that while the G20 emerged as the leading forum to mitigate the 2008 global financial crisis, "we have allowed a purely economic agenda to define globalization".

>> As the total number of cases neared 5 lakh across the world, and the global death toll soared to 21,000, G20 nations decided to inject USD 5 trillion into the global economy to counter the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

>> Aviation regulator DGCA said that it has extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger services until April 14.

>> Delhi Metro services closure period extended till April 14, DMRC said.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

>> The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 694, with a death toll of 16, Health Ministry said. Over 88 cases were reported today, the highest in a single day for India.

>> Scientists identified nearly 70 drugs that may be effective against COVID-19, as India remained under lockdown for the second day.

>> A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora area of Srinagar died, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

>> In a press release, Maharashtra government said that shops selling essential commodities are allowed to remain open for 24 hours.