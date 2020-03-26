App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Wrap March 26 | Here's all you need to know about day's developments

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 694, with a death toll of 16, Health Ministry said. Over 88 cases were reported today, the highest in a single day for India. Here are other key updates:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Positive cases of coronavirus in India continued to rise on March 26, with a total of 694 cases reported from the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, 16 virus-related deaths have been reported till now.

Here's a roundup of the day's developments:

>> Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures, including a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package involving free foodgrain and cooking gas to the country's poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees as it looked to contain the impact of the unprecedented nationwide lockdown.

Close

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a strongly worded statement at an emergency G20 Video Summit said that the coronavirus crisis is robbing us of our "most precious resource— our lives, our health". He stated that while the G20 emerged as the leading forum to mitigate the 2008 global financial crisis, "we have allowed a purely economic agenda to define globalization".

related news

>> As the total number of cases neared 5 lakh across the world, and the global death toll soared to 21,000, G20 nations decided to inject USD 5 trillion into the global economy to counter the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

>> Aviation regulator DGCA said  that it has extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger services until April 14.

>> Delhi Metro services closure period extended till April 14, DMRC said.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

>> The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 694, with a death toll of 16, Health Ministry said. Over 88 cases were reported today, the highest in a single day for India.

>> Scientists identified nearly 70 drugs that may be effective against COVID-19, as India remained under lockdown for the second day.

>> A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora area of Srinagar died, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

>> In a press release, Maharashtra government said that shops selling essential commodities are allowed to remain open for 24 hours.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 09:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.